Mujib consents to Bhutto joining talks with Yahya





finally consenting to Bhutto's joining the talks, Yahya Khan had him come over to Dhaka. Angry crowds of Bengalis dogged Bhutto and his team all the way to the then Hotel Intercontinental.

In the Yahya-Mujib meeting on March 21 Sheikh Mujib was assisted by Tajuddin Ahmad. In the evening Bhutto arrived with 12 of his advisers to attend the dialogue, in preparation for his arrival excess military is disposed in the airport. Bhutto meets the President in his resident to apprise him of the talks he had been having with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman since March 16.

Dhaka City is riding on a wave of freedom crazed processions chanting slogans of "Joy Bangla" and "Joy Bangabandhu."

Sheikh Mujib sent a messenger to Maulana Bhasani. Bhasani had a call to the people in a meeting at the Polo Ground in Chittagong to participate in the one point programme under the leadership of Awami League. National Awami Party arranged street meetings for mobilizing the observance of Swadheen Purba Bangla Dibash on March 23 and the Students League had similar programme for the observance of Defence Day.

Before meeting with Yahya Khan for a fifth time, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman met with his lawyer AK Brohi for a short dialogue.

On March 21, the junta let it be known to the Awami League that a draft proclamation had been prepared, a copy of which was made available to the party.

The Awami League thought the draft proclamation had quite a few serious loopholes in it and therefore made its own suggestions, the gist of which was that the proclamation should come into force seven days after it was issued or seven days after five new governors for the provinces took the oath of office.

According to CIA files�"the discussions held between Sheikh Mujib and Yahya Khan from March 20 to 24 in 1971. Though initially ZA Bhutto refused to join the talks, he took an about turn and went to Dhaka on March 21 to participate in the discussions.

President Yahya Khan and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, apparently made some progress in the last three days, but both sides are being very tight-lipped about the substance of their talks. The Western press speculates that Yahya will give in to Mujib's demands, which would mean that Pakistan would remain one country but almost all power would be in the hands of the provincial governments. The two leaders are scheduled to meet again on March 22, and Bhutto, in a complete about-face, flew to Dacca yesterday to participate in the discussions."



















