Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:18 AM
Voter turnout low as casting of fake votes by EVM not possible: EC

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission has said that the turnout of voters was low in Dhaka-10 parliamentary constituency by-elections as there is no chance to cast fake votes by electronic voting machine (EVM).

"There is no way to cast fake votes through electronic voting machine (EVM) so the turnout of voter was low in the by-polls of Dhaka-10," Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir told journalists at a press conference at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Saturday.
When asked about higher turnout of voters if they vote by ballot papers, the Secretary said as there is no scope of casting fake votes through EVM, the voter turnout is always low.
"Till 3:00pm, around five per cent votes have been cast in Dhaka-10 and 40 per cent votes have been cast in Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4 by-polls," he added.

However, he said by-elections to three JS seats were held free, fair and in an impartial manner. No untoward incidents occurred in these by-elections, he added.
When asked why the EC could not stop casting of fake votes by ballot papers, Alamgir said if there is any specific allegation regarding fake votes, then the EC would take action.




About low presence of voters in Dhaka-10, he said voter have the responsibility to go to the polling centres and cast their votes.

Replying to a query, the EC Secretary said when all candidates take part in polls it is called a participatory polls. If a single voter comes to the polling centre, it will also be called a participatory election.



