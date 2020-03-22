Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:18 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Import of 10,000 test kits, 10,000 PE from China soon: FM

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday that the government is set to import 10,000 test kits and 10,000 protective equipment from China soon to fight the spread of coronavirus.
He urged the Bangladesh expatriates living abroad to delay their return to Bangladesh and maintain the rules and regulations imposed by their host countries.
"Please don't worry, in case the visa of any expatriate expires, we have spoken to the foreign missions in our country and they will extend visa validity dates. There is no reason to worry," the Foreign Minister told journalists on Saturday while briefing them at the State Guest House Padma.
"We are fighting against Corona. The world is fighting against it, now we have only one weapon in our hand it is awareness and that is why we asked the expatriates living abroad to delay their return to Bangladesh," he said.
He asked all to make sure that the Bangladeshi expatriates who have returned from abroad are under quarantine either at home or in the hospital.
He said anyone finding returnees not maintaining quarantine should notify teir local administration.
"The kits and equipment are ready. Those will be brought in by a chartered flight soon," he added saying that some private companies are working to import such kits and equipment as well.
"We are putting a stamp with indelible ink on the returnees' arms so that they can be traced out. I also request the relatives to kindly ensure quarantine of those who came from abroad," the Minister added.
China has been successful in enforcing such rules, he said.
Meanwhile, the government has cancelled the leave of all government officials involved in essential services, including the health and Foreign Ministry, police and field level administration, as a means to fight Covid-19.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual media briefing on "Health and Economic Risks of Corona Pandemic and Recommendations"
Voter turnout low as casting of fake votes by EVM not possible: EC
Import of 10,000 test kits, 10,000 PE from China soon: FM
AL candidate in Dhaka-10 fails to cast vote
Juma prayers at Tangail mosque suspended
Coronavirus hits migrant workers in Qatar
DU, JU chalk out elaborate programmes
EC not worried over coronavirus


Latest News
Coronavirus: Spain deaths surpass 1,300
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft