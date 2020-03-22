Import of 10,000 test kits, 10,000 PE from China soon: FM





He urged the Bangladesh expatriates living abroad to delay their return to Bangladesh and maintain the rules and regulations imposed by their host countries.

"Please don't worry, in case the visa of any expatriate expires, we have spoken to the foreign missions in our country and they will extend visa validity dates. There is no reason to worry," the Foreign Minister told journalists on Saturday while briefing them at the State Guest House Padma.

"We are fighting against Corona. The world is fighting against it, now we have only one weapon in our hand it is awareness and that is why we asked the expatriates living abroad to delay their return to Bangladesh," he said.

He asked all to make sure that the Bangladeshi expatriates who have returned from abroad are under quarantine either at home or in the hospital.

He said anyone finding returnees not maintaining quarantine should notify teir local administration.

"The kits and equipment are ready. Those will be brought in by a chartered flight soon," he added saying that some private companies are working to import such kits and equipment as well.

"We are putting a stamp with indelible ink on the returnees' arms so that they can be traced out. I also request the relatives to kindly ensure quarantine of those who came from abroad," the Minister added.

China has been successful in enforcing such rules, he said.

Meanwhile, the government has cancelled the leave of all government officials involved in essential services, including the health and Foreign Ministry, police and field level administration, as a means to fight Covid-19.

















