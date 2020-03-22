Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:18 AM
Home Miscellaneous

AL candidate in Dhaka-10 fails to cast vote

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, Awami League candidate in the by-election to Dhaka-10 constituency, could not cast his vote through the electronic voting machine (EVM) as his fingerprint and voter number did not match.
He went to Lake Circus Girls High School centre around 9:50am on Saturday to cast his vote.
He could cast vote despite several efforts for over 30 minutes as his fingerprint did not match with the one preserved with the Election Commission's server.
An EC official said Shafiul Islam was registered as voter in the city's Uttara area. "He applied for changing his voting address a few days before the announcement of the election schedule, but the voter list of each polling station was finalised earlier," the official said.
By-elections to three parliamentary constituencies--Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4--were held on Saturday amid coronavirus fear.

















