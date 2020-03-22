AL candidate in Dhaka-10 fails to cast vote





He went to Lake Circus Girls High School centre around 9:50am on Saturday to cast his vote.

He could cast vote despite several efforts for over 30 minutes as his fingerprint did not match with the one preserved with the Election Commission's server.

An EC official said Shafiul Islam was registered as voter in the city's Uttara area. "He applied for changing his voting address a few days before the announcement of the election schedule, but the voter list of each polling station was finalised earlier," the official said.

By-elections to three parliamentary constituencies--Dhaka-10, Gaibandha-3 and Bagerhat-4--were held on Saturday amid coronavirus fear.































