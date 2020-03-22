COVID-19: Looming threat in Rohingya camps







More than a million of Rohingya people reside in 34 refugee camps - four to five stay in a single makeshift room made of tarpaulin sheets and bamboo sticks and most of them sleep on plastic paper spreading on muddy floor in the tents. Now they are dependent on the mercy of international community and donors. They have fewer options either to think about their hygiene environment or take measures necessary to fight the coronavirus. This displaced community is still struggling for sufficient clean drinking water let alone masks, liquid soaps or hand sanitizers.



The fear of coronavirus is spreading among the Rohingya community in refugee camps and inside Myanmar. In the emergency situation like now, people rely on updated information available via the internet, radio, television and so on to take necessary safety precautions. But the Rohingyas have been denied Internet access in Bangladesh, as well as in Myanmar, for several months.











International aid workers expressed deep concerns over the looming threat of coronavirus in the Rohingya refugee camps. They urged authorities, as well local and international agencies, to pay more attention to the supply of sufficient water and hand washes item for the Rohingya.



Md Zillur Rahaman

