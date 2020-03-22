Public panic over COVID-19



Fatema Roushon Jahan



At present, the novel coronavirus turns into one of the biggest crises in the whole world. This virus which initially broke out in China's Wuhan Province has since spread to 160 countries around the world. A global health emergency has already declared over the outbreak by the World Health Organization. However, along with the virus, fear and misinformation are spreading faster than the virus among the mass of our nation.



On March 8, Bangladesh confirmed the first three cases of COVID-19. Later, this number stood at 14. Of them, three were released upon recovery. Besides, on March 18, a 70-year-old man died from this novel virus. His death marks the first of a Bangladeshi national from the virus.



Our health minister assured that the government was ready to protect the citizen from this viral threat. Also, it is being said that quarantine facilities have been arranged at all government hospitals even at Upazila level. Thus the minister has urged the people not to get panicked rather maintain cleanliness. But the paranoia is being aroused already through us, through social media and print media. This topic has taken a big place in our headlines and most of our conversation. Not only that, in the fear of quarantine, panic-stricken citizen has already started to store dry foods for the upcoming months.



Following the panic, supermarkets and local markets across the capital have had their shelves emptied of hand sanitizer, hand wash, hexicol, toilet tissue paper and face masks. People are stockpiling the items excessively; a day after authorities confirmed the first three coronavirus cases in Bangladesh. Customers scrambled to buy masks at medical stores in a bulk amount despite the fact that face masks are only useful in stopping the infected from spreading the virus, not the healthy ones from catching it. And the funny part is people are also buying a huge amount of toilet tissue paper even though this virus does not cause diarrhoea.



Taking advantage of the situation, it has seen that the prices of these items rise up abnormally. We can see a similar situation that we faced last year. Traders are making a great profit due to this huge demand as many did during the onion price crisis. Citizens are forced to spend more than two to three-fold than usual price. A packet of 50 disposable masks which previously cost Tk 60, is now being sold for Tk 400-500. Still, they are unable to meet the demand because of our mounting fear. However, there is a piece of good news. Our authority has announced that customers can call 999 whenever they see anyone is selling facemasks at an unusual price. If they receive any complaint, police will immediately go to the place to take action against that seller. Mobile courts already started monitoring the situation to stop raising the prices of masks or stocking them.



Sure, COVID-19 is a highly infectious virus. Thus, its fear is driving people to an extreme level. However, allowing ourselves to be swept away by the panic will not strengthen our ability to manage its threat. Rather it weakens us by damaging our mental health. Yes, it is also true that the primary reason for the panic is because there is very little unknown about the COVID-19 itself. Also, as of now, no vaccine has been formulated for this virus but taking this as chance, misinformation, rumour particularly via social media has had a significant impact on this popular anxiety. Now it's high time we should be concerned about the opportunities that we are losing globally for it.



The most frustrating and unfortunate issue is people are acting without having proper knowledge about the virus. Recently, a large number of our mass believed a rumour that Centella Asiatica (Thankuni) could cure the infected patient of coronavirus. Then yesterday I saw an educated man spat on the road and later covered his face by a mask. All these scenarios explain that most of the citizens are not even aware of the correct information to prevent it.



Public panic over COVID-19

* Washing hands frequently with the hand wash and water

* Avoiding close contacts

* Not to spit on the road

* When coughing and sneezing cover the mouth with a tissue paper, then dispose of the tissue safely

* Seek medical attention immediately, if anyone has fever and cough

I remember, a few months back people of our country were panicked over the issue of dengue fever outbreak. The same thing is happening now. So before you do anything else today, breathe in calm and breathe out the fear. Now say it loud: We are ready to fight back against the novel coronavirus the way we overcome the dengue outbreak.



The writer is freelance contributor



















