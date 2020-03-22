

Protect our rivers



However, the PM's 'task force' entrusted to save rivers from degradation is a laudable move. It's also heartening to find that the Department of Environment (DoE) has decided to cut off utility lines of factories which do not have the mandatory Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). River pollution in Bangladesh is a festering problem, which at times, seems intractable because while pollution from factories can be checked through enforcement of law, the illegal occupation of river banks goes on with impunity.



To tackle this aberrant social culture, the district administrations need to be given the authority to take punitive measures irrespective of political allegiance. In a strategic approach, the government can also lease out certain areas of the rivers which have faced the most devastation to private companies with lucrative proposals for water-based resorts or entertainment centres that will create employment, protest their resources and ensure their safety for a long period. To make the proposal alluring, a special tax rebate for business houses wanting to come forward to save the river may be declared along with a prime minister's prize for civic duty. Secondly, the nexus between political high ups and dishonest government officials need to be identified and snapped without any leniency.











There is no denying that much of the ecological harm carried out across the nation from hill cutting to illegal stone lifting, is performed by manipulating political links. Unless the top authority issues a firm warning and instructs the relevant authorities to be stringent, ecological assets cannot be saved. It cannot be denied that some unscrupulous sections with local muscle power blithely disregard government notices plus directives.



In dealing with such recalcitrant elements, the approach needs to be severe and if necessary, for certain river saving duties, the army can be brought in. Over the decades, the degradation of rivers has taken so many forms that reducing it will need government effort, support from local people plus visible punishment of those whose callous actions have destroyed the water bodies. Polluting rivers through disposing industrial waste, allowing communities without rudimentary notion about safeguarding waterways to develop by river banks and failing to act against river encroachers have seen most of the major rivers including Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Shitalakhya transform from thriving waterways into a trickle of canals.However, the PM's 'task force' entrusted to save rivers from degradation is a laudable move. It's also heartening to find that the Department of Environment (DoE) has decided to cut off utility lines of factories which do not have the mandatory Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). River pollution in Bangladesh is a festering problem, which at times, seems intractable because while pollution from factories can be checked through enforcement of law, the illegal occupation of river banks goes on with impunity.To tackle this aberrant social culture, the district administrations need to be given the authority to take punitive measures irrespective of political allegiance. In a strategic approach, the government can also lease out certain areas of the rivers which have faced the most devastation to private companies with lucrative proposals for water-based resorts or entertainment centres that will create employment, protest their resources and ensure their safety for a long period. To make the proposal alluring, a special tax rebate for business houses wanting to come forward to save the river may be declared along with a prime minister's prize for civic duty. Secondly, the nexus between political high ups and dishonest government officials need to be identified and snapped without any leniency.There is no denying that much of the ecological harm carried out across the nation from hill cutting to illegal stone lifting, is performed by manipulating political links. Unless the top authority issues a firm warning and instructs the relevant authorities to be stringent, ecological assets cannot be saved. It cannot be denied that some unscrupulous sections with local muscle power blithely disregard government notices plus directives.In dealing with such recalcitrant elements, the approach needs to be severe and if necessary, for certain river saving duties, the army can be brought in. Over the decades, the degradation of rivers has taken so many forms that reducing it will need government effort, support from local people plus visible punishment of those whose callous actions have destroyed the water bodies.