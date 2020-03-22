57 returnees in home quarantine in Narsingdi













Among the 57, 11 people are in Narsingdi Sadar, three in Palash, 17 in Shibpur, two in Monohardi, one in Belabo, 10 in Raipura upazilas.

They returned from Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Singapore and Dubai recently. Most of the new returnees were from Italy.

All of them are now at isolation centre, the CS added.

