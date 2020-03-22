

Rumour over thankuni leaf curing coronavirus disease

Particularly, in the villages of Kotalipara and Kashiani upazilas, the rumour has spread widely.

It was learnt that a section is spreading the rumour.

It was told that eating three thankuni leaves is enough to fight coronavirus.

Even many have given posts in social media justifying its fruitful side. Miking has been done in the mosques on behalf of eating thankuni leaves.

On the night of March 17 last, many people ate thankuni leaves in Kotalipara Upazila in the faith that they would not be infected with coronavirus disease.

In his facebook post, Bachchu Dewan of Goalong Village in Kotalipara urged all to eat thankuni leaves.

Shipon Taj of Sonatia Village said, "At late night of Tuesday, an announcement from a local mosque suggested taking three thankuni leaves. I have eaten three leaves after hearing it."

Housewife Runa Begum of Kurpala Village said, "We all have taken thankuni leaves."

On the other hand, Char Monai Pir was quoted as saying, "I came to know in dream that by eating three leaves with salt can check coronavirus attack."

In different areas of Kashiani Upazila, men and women started searching out thankuni leaves with lights at midnight.

After collecting leaves at night, many have taken thankuni leaves.

General Secretary of district Islami Andolan, Bangladesh Taslim Uddin said, "It is totally a falsehood and rumour. We have no information about it." Kotalipara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sushanta Baidya said taking three thankuni leaves can cure coronavirus. However, thankuni leaves are useful for dyspepsia.

Kashiani Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Abdul Qayum Talukder said there is no basis in health science that viral diseases can be cured by taking thankuni leaves.

Gopalganj Civil Surgeon Niaz Mohammed termed it as a rumour and requested all to follow the suggestion of the Health Department.



















