Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:17 AM
Home Countryside

Rumour over thankuni leaf curing coronavirus disease

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Mozammel Hossain Munna

Rumour over thankuni leaf curing coronavirus disease

Rumour over thankuni leaf curing coronavirus disease

GOPALGANJ, Mar 21: After the end of the recent rumour that tulsi leaf can cure coronavirus, a new rumour that thankuni leaf (Indian pennywort) cures coronavirus disease has spread in the district.
Particularly, in the villages of Kotalipara and Kashiani upazilas, the rumour has spread widely.
It was learnt that a section is spreading the rumour.
It was told that eating three thankuni leaves is enough to fight coronavirus.
Even many have given posts in social media justifying its fruitful side. Miking has been done in the mosques on behalf of eating thankuni leaves.
On the night of March 17 last, many people ate thankuni leaves in Kotalipara Upazila in the faith that they would not be infected with coronavirus disease.
In his facebook post, Bachchu Dewan of Goalong Village in Kotalipara urged all to eat thankuni leaves.
Shipon Taj of Sonatia Village said, "At late night of Tuesday, an announcement from a local mosque suggested taking three thankuni leaves. I have eaten three leaves after hearing it."
Housewife Runa Begum of Kurpala Village said, "We all have taken thankuni leaves."
On the other hand, Char Monai Pir was quoted as saying, "I came to know in dream that by eating three leaves with salt can check coronavirus attack."
In different areas of Kashiani Upazila, men and women started searching out thankuni leaves with lights at midnight.
After collecting leaves at night, many have taken thankuni leaves.
General Secretary of district Islami Andolan, Bangladesh Taslim Uddin said, "It is totally a falsehood and rumour. We have no information about it." Kotalipara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Sushanta Baidya said taking three thankuni leaves can cure coronavirus. However, thankuni leaves are useful for dyspepsia.
Kashiani Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Abdul Qayum Talukder said there is no basis in health science that viral diseases can be cured by taking thankuni leaves.
Gopalganj Civil Surgeon Niaz Mohammed termed it as a rumour and requested all to follow the suggestion of the Health Department.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
57 returnees in home quarantine in Narsingdi
Rumour over thankuni leaf curing coronavirus disease
Prices of essentials rise over coronavirus fear
TCB sale on in Gopalganj
Executive Magistrate conducted mobile court
186 nabbed in 4 districts
Madrasa fined in Tangail
5 fined for hiking essentials’ prices


Latest News
Coronavirus: Spain deaths surpass 1,300
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft