Prices of essentials rise over coronavirus fear





Carrying her kitchen bag like other days, a garments worker Nazma Begum went to a kitchen market on Friday last. But she got shocked as the price of onion has shot up by three times compared to that of the last week.

She spent two hours for purchasing her weekly kitchen items. She roamed here and there and got simply disappointed. Her bag could not be filled. Her budget was not matching with the changed price situation.

It was a horrible purchasing day for many such customers.

Locals said the corona panic has been prevailing in that densely populated industrial zone.

Notably, the news of lockdown in different social media prompted many to ensure adequate stock of commodities. But it was taken as the lofty chance by a price-manipulating syndicate.

No overseeing or monitoring was seen in the kitchen markets. This inaction at the administration level has been whispered too by many locals with a common expression of anger.

The Mawna Chowrasta and Bhogra Bypass are the largest wholesale warehouses in the district.

A Friday visit to these wholesale markets found per kg onion selling at Tk 90 against Tk 35 a week back, followed by garlic at Tk 150 against Tk 80.

Rice price got hiked by Tk 5 to 10 per kg.

All vegetables and spices also registered soaring up.

These wholesaling high-ups have made a higher casting impact in the retail level.

Shamsul Haque, president of Mawna Chowrasta Kitchen Market Businessmen's Association, said the price of different commodities including onion was not supposed to rise at this moment. But due to coronavirus impact, the consumers suddenly got panicked and bought huge commodities.

He defended as saying that supply shortage is the unique reason behind the price hike.

Mahfuzul Haque, assistant lecturer of Sreepur Mizanur Rahman Mahila College, said a business syndicate has turned desperate in the backdrop at a time when all conscious sections including the administration are locked in facing the horrendous situation wrought over coronavirus.

He also said, in the backing of the syndicate, the unscrupulous traders are crippling the purchasing capacities of the common customers increasing prices at their free-style desires and causing sufferings.

Now, it is necessary to beef up the administrative monitoring at local bazaars, he suggested.

There has been a sudden price-up of different hygiene items including sanitizers, masks and hand gloves. In the pretext of supply-cut, different medicine outlets are charging wilful prices of these health security items.

Reviewing the overall situation, Deputy Commissioner (DC) SM Tarikul Islam said the news of price-hike has been received from different points.

Strict monitoring will be conducted in the local markets, he assured.

Turning aside the traders' pretext of supply shortage, the DC said at this moment, there are no commodity crisis in the country and no scope to hike prices.



























