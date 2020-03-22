Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:17 AM
Countryside

TCB sale on in Gopalganj

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

TCB sale on in Gopalganj

TCB sale on in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Mar 21: To mark the Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) started selling of different essential commodities in Gopalganj Sadar, Tungipara and Kotalipara on Wednesday. Through four dealers, the selling programme has been launched and will continue till March 31. Every day, each dealer is selling 650 kg sugar at the rate of Tk 50 per kg, 100 kg pulse at Tk 50, 1000 kg audible oil at Tk 80 per litre and 500 kg onion at Tk 35.









