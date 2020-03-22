186 nabbed in 4 districts





RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested 179 people from the city recently.

RMP and DB Police, in a drive from Thursday till Friday morning, detained 42 people from the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information in a press release on Friday morning.

RMP and DB Police, in a drive from Wednesday till Thursday morning, detained 43 people from the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, 16 were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

In another drive, police arrested two youths in a case filed against them for stabbing a university student in the city.

Victim Mukesh Sarkar, 25, is a BBA 3rd year student of Varendra University.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shah Makhdum Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested are Shakil, 21, son of Saiful Islam, and Pias, 20, son of Babu of Maldah Colony area.

The OC said miscreants allegedly stabbed Mukesh in Nawdapara area on Monday last, leaving him injured.

Later, locals rescued and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

A case was filed in this connection.

The arrested confessed their involvement in this incident, and they were sent to jail through court, the OC added.

RMP and DB police, in a drive from Tuesday till Wednesday morning, detained 40 people from the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.

In another drive from Monday till Tuesday morning, RMP and DB police detained 52 people from the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, 16 were drug addicts and the rest were held on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in two separate drives, arrested five gamblers from Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are: Rafiqul Islam Rafiq, son of Habibullah of Khalisakuri Village, and Ahmed Ali, son of Ramjan Ali, Shahadat Hossen, son of Kanebad Ali, Abu Sayeed, son of Nawsher Ali and Nazrul Islam, son of Aynal Haque of Dakkhin Baladia Rangalerkuti Village in Chhonbandha Union.

Police said on information, police conducted two drives in Khalisakuri and Dakkhin Baladia Rangalerkuti villages about 4pm and arrested them.

Kachikata PS OC Mamun-ur-Rashid confirmed the incident, and said the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday.

PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with 4,590 litres of stolen train fuel from Fatemohammadpur area in Iswhardi Upazila of the district on Tuesday

morning.

Arrested Md Pintu Sheikh, 38, is the son of Md Riaz Sheikh of Shailpara Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force raided the said area about 11:30am and arrested the man along with the fuel.

LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a youth for allegedly raping a girl in Shayestanagar Village under Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Arrested Md Rajib, 22, is the son of Khorshed Alam of the area.

Local and police sources said Rajib took the girl to his home in the afternoon and forcefully violated her.

Hearing her scream, her mother rushed in and rescued her.

Later, the victim's mother lodged a case under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with









Raipur PS.

Following this, police arrested Rajib.

The arrested was sent to jail following the court order on Wednesday noon, said police sources.

