TANGAIL, Mar 21: A mobile court on Thursday fined Marcas Madrasa Tk 5,000 for taking class ignoring government order.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Atikul Islam conducted the mobile court. Referring to the Education Ministry declaration on March 18 for closing all education institutions, the UNO said this madrasa was continuing academic activities with about 250 students.