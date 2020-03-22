5 fined for hiking essentials’ prices

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Mar 21: A mobile court in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday night fined five traders Tk 46,000 for increasing prices of daily essential commodities and stocking those.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Jeetendra Kumernath fined Selim Tk 20,000, Parimol Tk 5,000, Mosleh Uddin Tk 1,000, Mohiddin Tk 10,000, and Kabir Tk 10,000. However, the mobile court also sealed off a shop as its owner Nirob Patwary went into hiding.

Confirming the matter, UNO Jeetendra Kumernath said the drive was conducted to check the price hike of essentials.











