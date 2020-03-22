Six killed in road mishaps in five districts





SATKHIRA: A person was killed in a road accident in Zainagar area on Dhandia Road in Kolaroa Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 35, son of Nur Islam Mondal of Basantpur Village of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kolaroa Police Station (PS) Sheikh Munir ul Ghias said as a trolley overturned in Zainagar area at around 10:30am, its driver Alamgir fell on the road.

He was rushed to Kolaroa Upazila Health Complex where he died while undergoing treatment.

The body was sent to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Shahin Mia, 14, was the son of Rustam Ali of Kawadi area and a fifth-grader at Rafiq-Raju Academy in the upazila.

Local sources said following the accident, the boy was killed on the spot.

JOYPURHAT: Two persons were killed and one was injured in separate road accidents in the district in three days.

Sources said a motorcyclist Rezwan lost control over his bike in Mohipur area of Panchbibi Upazila on Friday noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, two vendors- Mehedi Hasan and Abdul Alim were returning home driving a votvoti (locally made vehicle) at 11pm on Wednesday. On the way, a Naogaon-bound truck collided head-on with the votvoti in Tetultoli area, leaving Mehedi dead on the spot and Alim seriously injured.

The injured was admitted to Zila Adhunik Hospital.

On information, police recovered the bodies.

BARISHAL: A pedestrian was killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in Souther Khal area under Gaurnadi Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Sobhan Bepary, 48, was a resident of Kataksthal Village in the upazila.

Gaurnadi Highway PS OC Mujahidul Islam said the man was going to mosque for saying Fajr prayer. Suddenly, an unknown passenger bus ran over him in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured when a tree fell on them at Tatila Village in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Rimon Saha, 22, was the son Ranjit Saha of Ranshibari Village in the upazila.

Injured Bikash Chandra Roy is brother-in-law of Rimon. He is now undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Bagmara PS OC Ataur Rahman said a villager was cutting a tree in the evening. At that time, the two victims were crossing the area riding a bike. Suddenly, the tree fell on them, leaving them seriously injured.









Locals rescued and took them to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Rimon dead.





