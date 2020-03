KURIGRAM, Mar 21: A mentally disabled youth allegedly killed his mother with an axe at Panthabari Village under Umar Mazid Union in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Mini Akhter, 50, was the wife of Solaiman Ali of the village.

Locals said the deceased was saying Juhr prayer in her house. At that time, her son Montazul, 26, hit her with an axe, leaving her dead on the spot.