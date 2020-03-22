FF passes away

BARISHAL, Mar 21: Freedom Fighter (FF) Bisaw Pati Chaterjee, father of Journalist Pulak Chaterjee, died in Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Friday at 11pm. He was 77.

He was cremated with state honour at Barishal Maha Shasan on Saturday Morning.

FF Bisaw Pati left two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.

Barishal Press Club, BUJ, Barishal Cultural Organisation Coordination Committee, City Mayor and Awami League President Abul Hassanat Abdulla expressed grief at his death.













