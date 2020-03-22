People in Panic as most returnees avoid home quarantine in Barishal region





A truck driver of Chattogram, who was detected with pneumonia during check-up on suspicion of coronavirus infection, has been kept at the isolation ward of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

The case of the driver has been followed up to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) by SBMCH authorities waiting for further instruction.

Barishal District and Sessions Judge Rafiqul Islam who returned from Australia receiving training has been kept in home quarantine.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & Society) Prashanta Kumar Das who returned home from India after finishing training has been brought in home quarantine.

Till Thursday noon, a total of 386 persons in different southern districts have been asked to go to home quarantine, according to Barishal Divisional Health Department.

Of them, 223 have been brought under home quarantine in one day.

In Rajapur of Jhalakati District, mobile court fined two foreign-returnees on charge of avoiding home quarantine.

According to sources at Barishal Civil Surgeon office, in a field-level search till March 19, a total of 3,800 returnees have been found. Given the statistics, more than 1,000 are supposed to be in home quarantine.

The field-level teams have been searching for them for the last 14 days. Even they have been assured they would not be put in quarantine, it was told by Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Monowar Hossain.

According to him, the foreign-returnees of Barishal are mostly from Italy, Malaysia, China and Korea.

It was alleged that several thousand people returned from abroad in the last 15 days but most of them are remaining out of official counting. So, corona panic has gripped locals.

According to Barishal Divisional Health Director Dr Basudeb Das, a total of 764 returnees in six districts of the division have been sent to home quarantine till Friday last.

Divisional Commissioner Md Yamin Chowdhury said very few of the returnees are now in home quarantine, and they are posing threat to others.

One suspected person is receiving treatment at the isolation unit of Barguna General Hospital, and another has been released from Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital as he was reported negative, said Director Dr Basudeb Das.

He also said the administration is regularly conducting mobile court to try those who are defying rules and regulations centring coronavirus outbreak. A total of 384 beds in six districts and 135 in Barishal City have already been prepared to serve the patients.

Executive Magistrate Ziaur Rahman said they are operating mobile courts against the violators of home-quarantine. Following this, they have already fined some of the rule breakers Tk 15,000 at Ward No. 19 and 5,000 at Ward No. 29 in the city on Friday noon.

He also said they conducted another mobile court in Shayestabad area of Sadar Upazila and stopped gatherings of a marriage ceremony and a feast for circumcision.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) SM Ajiar Rahman said they strictly instructed traders not to hike price of essentials otherwise they will face actions.

Thin public appearance has been noticed in all the southern district and upazilas including Barishal City in the last few days. It has largely declined due to closing of all educational institutions. But it was alleged many coaching centres are still running.

On Wednesday, a mobile court jailed a coaching centre director.

Over the last one week, in the fear of coronavirus, the passengers of Dhaka-bound launches from different southern districts including Barishal have declined sharply.

Also the air communication between Dhaka and Barishal has been impacted with falling trends in the passengers' toll.

On Friday it was declared that one flight out of two of private Novo Airlines would ply daily on the Barishal-Dhaka route.



















