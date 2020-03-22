Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:16 AM
Home Sports

On or off ?

Who's saying what on status of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

A woman wears a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as she sits at a bus stop advertising the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Bangkok on March 20, 2020. photo: AFP

A woman wears a face mask amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus as she sits at a bus stop advertising the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics in Bangkok on March 20, 2020. photo: AFP

PARIS, MARCH 21: As the deadly coronavirus spreads around the globe, doubts grow over whether the 2020 Olympic Games, set for Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, will go ahead.
AFP Sport looks at who's saying what as the debate becomes even more heated:
"Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games."
-- International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Friday.
"No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes."
-- IOC spokesman Wednesday
"Anything is possible at the moment."
-- World athletics chief Sebastian Coe when asked whether the Games could be postponed to September or October.
"Respectfully requested...that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year to 2021."
-- USA Swimming chief executive Tim Hinchey
"It's (a postponement) not only best from a performance statement for the athletes, but also for what these athletes are going through right now in terms of their mental health."
-- Bob Bowman, the coach who guided swimming great Michael Phelps to 28 Olympic medals -- 23 of them gold.
"The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family's health and public health to train every day? You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in 4 months."
-- Greece's Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi.
"I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity."
-- Hayley Wickenheiser, a Canadian IOC member and a four-time Olympic ice hockey gold medallist.
"We don't have to make a decision. Our games are not next week, or two weeks from now. They're four months from now. So we are affording the IOC the opportunity to gather information and expert advice."
-- United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chairwoman Susanne Lyons.
"Starting to feel a little worried about how the Olympic Games are being treated in respect to the athletes. We keep being told the Olympic Games are happening. Starting to realize it's more important to have the games go on than the athletes be prepared or mentally healthy."
--  US world champion fencer Race Imboden on Twitter.
--  "It should be postponed under the current situation where athletes are not well prepared."
Japanese Olympic Committee executive board member Kaori Yamaguchi, a former Olympic judoka.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WADA issues dope testing guidelines
Virus chaos leaves English clubs fearing for their future
Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation
ManU, ManC unite to help Manchester foodbanks
Who's saying what on status of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
No need to rush Tokyo Olympic decision says US as splits emerge
Yes, I am a Panther, says Majid Haq
English cricket season delayed until late May


Latest News
Coronavirus: Spain deaths surpass 1,300
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft