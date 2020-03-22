Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:16 AM
English cricket season delayed until late May

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, MARCH 21: No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales before May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Friday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) approved a seven-week delay to the start of the 2020 season following discussions with the counties and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).
The County Championship, which comprises four-day first-class matches, was due to start on April 12.
The Champion County match, the annual curtain-raiser for the year, was to be played between the Marylebone Cricket Club and Essex later this month in Sri Lanka, but had been called off.
The ECB said it had begun modelling a range of options to start the season in June, July or August.
The immediate focus is on options for cricket in June including the three-Test series against West Indies, the Twenty20 Blast and England Women's schedule against India.
The West Indies Test series is due to start at the Oval on June 4.
The ECB said it would discuss starting the season behind closed doors and would consider reduced versions of competitions if necessary.
"With the information available to us at the moment a delay to the start of the professional cricket season until May 28 was unavoidable," said ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison.       -AFP


« PreviousNext »

