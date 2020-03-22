Election schedule to be announced on Apr 3

Ahead of the Executive Committee Election 2020 of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), the Chief Election Commissioner Mezbah Uddin confirms media after a meeting that the schedule will be announced on April 3.

The election is scheduled to be held on 20 April as the current committee will finish its tenure on 31 April.

But a recent outbreak of a Pandemic Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has shattered the usual schedule of everything. All the tournaments are

postponed. In this

condition, many of the expected compotators in the election urged the local football authority to

reconsider about delaying the election.










