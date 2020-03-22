

Sk Russel coach Abdul Iddi quarantined

After the breakout of recent Pandemic Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), authorities instructed all those who came from abroad recently to maintain an obligatory 14-day quarantine as a safety measure. Following that guideline, many are in self quarantine.

A few days back, Brazilian striker of Uttar Baridhara Leonardo Lima went to quarantine at the club. Now, the coach of Russel boys did the same.

The Kenyan returned in Bangladesh on 17 March. The club tried to keep the coach at his flat yet could not do so. Then, the coach was placed at a hotel room for next 14 days.



















