Cricketers advised to work on fitness amid lockdown

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has advised the cricketers to work on their fitness, following the instructions of the medical and fitness training department even though the cricketing activities was postponed for an indefinite period amid the rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic.The board though wants cricketers to limit their social activities, at the same time, they want them to work on their fitness exclusively in this period.They indeed see it as a chance to work extensively on players' fitness since they haven't got enough time to work on it due to continuous cricket."Our medical and fitness training department gave some instructions to their cricketers. The cricketers were advised to work on their fitness, following those instructions," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Saturday.The players however were seen to go to the stadium and work on their fitness in the BCB gym after the board postponed all cricketing activities including Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for an indefinite period.Amid the coronavirus fear, the BCB has already adopted a remote working policy and let its staffs to stay at home and work online as a precautionary measure.The board also arranged a session to create awareness about the coronavirus and how to keep one safe from thispandemic. "The board's doctors will talk about the coronavirus and they will instruct us as to how we can saveourselves from this is this session," the CEO added. -BSS