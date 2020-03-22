Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:15 AM
Home Sports

Cricketers advised to work on fitness amid lockdown

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has advised the cricketers to work on their fitness, following the instructions of the medical and fitness training department even though the cricketing activities was postponed for an indefinite period amid the rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
The board though wants cricketers to limit their social activities, at the same time, they want them to work on their fitness exclusively in this period.
They indeed see it as a chance to work extensively on players' fitness since they haven't got enough time to work on it due to continuous cricket.
"Our medical and fitness training department gave some instructions to their cricketers. The cricketers were advised to work on their fitness, following those instructions," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said on Saturday.
The players however were seen to go to the stadium and work on their fitness in the BCB gym after the board postponed all cricketing activities including Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for an indefinite period.
Amid the coronavirus fear, the BCB has already adopted a remote working policy and let its staffs to stay at home and work online as a precautionary measure.
The board also arranged a session to create awareness about the coronavirus and how to keep one safe from this
pandemic. "The board's doctors will talk about the coronavirus and they will instruct us as to how we can save
ourselves from this is this session," the CEO added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WADA issues dope testing guidelines
Virus chaos leaves English clubs fearing for their future
Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation
ManU, ManC unite to help Manchester foodbanks
Who's saying what on status of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
No need to rush Tokyo Olympic decision says US as splits emerge
Yes, I am a Panther, says Majid Haq
English cricket season delayed until late May


Latest News
Coronavirus: Spain deaths surpass 1,300
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft