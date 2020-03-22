

Junior Asia Cup Hockey may defer

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) had a number of international meets at home this year as part of its preparation to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but due to outbreak of coronavirus the BHF might have to reschedule those fixtures of the tournaments.

"Yes, the Junior Asia Cup hockey may be deferred due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. We had a meeting with the State Minister for Youth and Sports on March 16 last and the State Minister told us that nothing can be said right now regarding hosting the tournament until the situation comes under control," said BHF general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS today.

Yousuf said China, Japan and Korea are the participating countries of the Junior Asia Cup and these countries are also severely affected by the coronavirus so it won't be possible for them to take part in the tournament at that time.

The BHF general secretary informed that the training camp of the team was scheduled to resume from March 16, after the end of National School Hockey competition, but they had to postpone the camp for indefinite period due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the training camp began on November last year and again resumed in December after the Victory Day Hockey competition. The camp again took a 12-day recess from February 12 due to Shaheed Smrity Hockey competition held last month.

Meanwhile, ten countries will take part in the Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup- 2020. The tournament will be held with the name of Bangabandhu to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.

The 10 participating countries are - India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, China, Oman, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and host Bangladesh.

Earlier talking to BSS, coach Mamunur Rashid said the BHF had called the camp through open trial in November last year where initially 80 players were picked up.

He said the camp was eventually trimmed to 46 players after giving those 15 days training and the camp now have 36 players mostly from BKPS and services team. -BSS

















The Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup-2020, which is scheduled to be held from June 4-14 in Dhaka, is likely to face uncertainty as the tournament may be deferred due to the spread of COVID-19 across the country.Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) had a number of international meets at home this year as part of its preparation to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but due to outbreak of coronavirus the BHF might have to reschedule those fixtures of the tournaments."Yes, the Junior Asia Cup hockey may be deferred due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. We had a meeting with the State Minister for Youth and Sports on March 16 last and the State Minister told us that nothing can be said right now regarding hosting the tournament until the situation comes under control," said BHF general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS today.Yousuf said China, Japan and Korea are the participating countries of the Junior Asia Cup and these countries are also severely affected by the coronavirus so it won't be possible for them to take part in the tournament at that time.The BHF general secretary informed that the training camp of the team was scheduled to resume from March 16, after the end of National School Hockey competition, but they had to postpone the camp for indefinite period due to Coronavirus outbreak.Earlier, the training camp began on November last year and again resumed in December after the Victory Day Hockey competition. The camp again took a 12-day recess from February 12 due to Shaheed Smrity Hockey competition held last month.Meanwhile, ten countries will take part in the Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup- 2020. The tournament will be held with the name of Bangabandhu to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation.The 10 participating countries are - India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, China, Oman, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan and host Bangladesh.Earlier talking to BSS, coach Mamunur Rashid said the BHF had called the camp through open trial in November last year where initially 80 players were picked up.He said the camp was eventually trimmed to 46 players after giving those 15 days training and the camp now have 36 players mostly from BKPS and services team. -BSS