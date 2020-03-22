

Rubel labels dishonest businessmen as 'actual coronavirus'

The national pace bowler termed those opportunistic people as the 'actual coronavirus' of the society. With emerging concern over coronavirus spread in the country, prices of masks, hand sanitizers and regular food items has increased abnormally.

The Government is intensifying its efforts to monitor the market and take legal action against the dishonest businessmen who are involved with increasing prices of essential commodities including pharmaceutical products.

Rubel expressed his anger on social media against those who are charging high prices of different essential products.

"China faced severe crisis over coronavirus but manufacturers reduced the prices of the masks and other essential commodities. On the other hand, our businessmen have created artificial crisis in the markets cashing corovirus situation", Rubel added. -BSS



















