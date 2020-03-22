Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
BCB goes with 'Remote Working Policy'

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed its staffs to work from home as a part of safety measure during Corona pandemic days. The parent organization of country's cricket informed the news through a media release on Saturday.
"In response to the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the BCB has instructed its staff to work remotely until further notice from Sunday (22 March 2020).  Exceptions will be made only for work that cannot be executed effectively outside the office environment," stated on the media release of the BCB.
Earlier, the BCB had postponed all cricketing activities including Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League and organized a special seminar on at their own premises to raise awareness on coronavirus among the players, coaching staff, officials and staff. Chandan Kumar Roy, a virology specialist at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) conducted the seminar on Saturday on the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium premises.
As per the updated information of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR), 24 people found infected with the virus, of which two died till Saturday.
Till writing the news, the world meter showed 286,607 infected people around the World and about 12,000 people died.









