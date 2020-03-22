BCB goes with 'Remote Working Policy'





"In response to the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the BCB has instructed its staff to work remotely until further notice from Sunday (22 March 2020). Exceptions will be made only for work that cannot be executed effectively outside the office environment," stated on the media release of the BCB.

Earlier, the BCB had postponed all cricketing activities including Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League and organized a special seminar on at their own premises to raise awareness on coronavirus among the players, coaching staff, officials and staff. Chandan Kumar Roy, a virology specialist at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) conducted the seminar on Saturday on the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium premises.

As per the updated information of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR), 24 people found infected with the virus, of which two died till Saturday.

Till writing the news, the world meter showed 286,607 infected people around the World and about 12,000 people died.















