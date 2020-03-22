

Tigers' tour to Ireland and England postponed

Tigers were scheduled to make Euro-trip to play three ODIs at Stormont in Belfast on May 14, 16 and 19 respectively while the two sides were slated for four-match T20i series in a neutral venue. Four respective English venues were ready to host both the guest nations on 22, 24, 27 and 19 correspondently.

But in line with advice from both Irish and UK governments around international travel, sporting events and mass gatherings, the two Boards had agreed that the series should be postponed given the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and anticipated timeframes.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland said, "Once the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic was understood, and the advice of both Governments and partner boards was sought, it became increasingly unlikely that this series could proceed as scheduled. We have a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of players, coaches, fans and the wider community, and will not hesitate to take a safety-first approach to our operations over coming months."

"We will continue monitoring the situation, and will liaise as necessary with relevant sports bodies, public health agencies and our stakeholders here and abroad, and provide further updates on the home season in due course," he added.

Irish Cricket authority thanked the BCB for their affirmation to cancel the trip. "We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their helpful cooperation in reaching this decision, and we shall work with them at establishing new dates for the series when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty," Deutrom assured.

Bangladesh visited Ireland last year to play tri-angular ODI series with hosts and West Indies. Tigers emerged as the unbeaten champions of the series, which was their maiden title in multinational tournament and the lone one so far.

Corona pandemic made the world fester and almost all the galleries around the globe irrespective to the format of sporting events were either postponed or cancelled. Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan to play one-off ODI match followed by one Tests, India v South Africa ODI series, Australia v New Zealand ODI series, Sri Lanka v England Test series, Australia Women's tour of South Africa and Bangladesh Under-16 team's tour to India are the recent international cricket series that have been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak. Several domestic tournaments including the IPL and the PSL have been affected too.















Bangladesh National Cricket Team's tour to Ireland and England 2020 had been postponed by mutual consent of Cricket Ireland and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which both the boards confirmed on Saturday officially.Tigers were scheduled to make Euro-trip to play three ODIs at Stormont in Belfast on May 14, 16 and 19 respectively while the two sides were slated for four-match T20i series in a neutral venue. Four respective English venues were ready to host both the guest nations on 22, 24, 27 and 19 correspondently.But in line with advice from both Irish and UK governments around international travel, sporting events and mass gatherings, the two Boards had agreed that the series should be postponed given the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and anticipated timeframes.Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland said, "Once the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic was understood, and the advice of both Governments and partner boards was sought, it became increasingly unlikely that this series could proceed as scheduled. We have a responsibility to protect the wellbeing of players, coaches, fans and the wider community, and will not hesitate to take a safety-first approach to our operations over coming months.""We will continue monitoring the situation, and will liaise as necessary with relevant sports bodies, public health agencies and our stakeholders here and abroad, and provide further updates on the home season in due course," he added.Irish Cricket authority thanked the BCB for their affirmation to cancel the trip. "We would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their helpful cooperation in reaching this decision, and we shall work with them at establishing new dates for the series when we are all in a position to plan for the future with greater certainty," Deutrom assured.Bangladesh visited Ireland last year to play tri-angular ODI series with hosts and West Indies. Tigers emerged as the unbeaten champions of the series, which was their maiden title in multinational tournament and the lone one so far.Corona pandemic made the world fester and almost all the galleries around the globe irrespective to the format of sporting events were either postponed or cancelled. Bangladesh's tour to Pakistan to play one-off ODI match followed by one Tests, India v South Africa ODI series, Australia v New Zealand ODI series, Sri Lanka v England Test series, Australia Women's tour of South Africa and Bangladesh Under-16 team's tour to India are the recent international cricket series that have been postponed or cancelled due to the outbreak. Several domestic tournaments including the IPL and the PSL have been affected too.