Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:15 AM
Rotary Int’l Convention ’20 in Honolulu cancelled

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Observer Desk

Rotary International Convention 2020, scheduled for June 6 to 10 in Honolulu, Hawaii in the US, has been concealed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak all over the world.
The annual event of the Rotary International has been cancelled to respond to the threat posed by the virus globally. Rotary events and training programmes around the world have also been cancelled as a precaution.
Rotarians all over the world have earlier registered for the Rotary International Convention. As the Honolulu Convention has been cancelled this year there will be no R9 Convention.



