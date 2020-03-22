Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:15 AM
Home Back Page

COVID-19 test kits arrive in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Mar 21: Over 100 kits to detect coronavirus (Covid-19) have already arrived in Chattogram.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Fazle Rabbi said that more test kits would arrive in Chattogram.
He hoped that the testing of COVID-19 will begin from Sunday at Bangladesh Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat. He said, "we have visited Bangladesh Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) on Friday. Everything is okay. We'll do coronavirus testing here for the time being."
Initially, coronavirus patients will be kept at Chattogram General Hospital and patients being treated here will be shifted to other hospitals. Civil Surgeon Rabbi said Chattogram has a shortage of ICUs. "We're currently using Chattogram Medical College Hospital's ICU and are trying to arrange alternatives," he said.
All educational institutions, religious gatherings and entertainment centres in the port city have remained shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile the total numbers of people placed under home quarantine in Chattogram have reached to 857 on Saturday.
Dr. Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that a total of 237 people arrived in Chattogram from abroad on Saturday. Moreover, a total of 518 persons have been home quarantined on Friday last.


