Concerted effort vital to protect forest resources: Minister





"We massively cut off large number of tress from every corner of the world in every year despite receiving tremendous support which we call Oxygen, our life savior. Because of this merciless destruction now the Mother Nature has started taking its revenge on us," he made this comment as chief guest while speaking at the celebration of International Day of Forests 2020 titled 'Losing Precious Country's Forest and Biodiversity Resources Cause Great Damage' at the Forest Department Office on Saturday.

The Environment Minister also noted that people need to work together and they must do this due to their own interests unless they will not be able to survive.

He noted that government has taken a great initiative to launch mass plantation in every corner across the country by engaging people from every corner.

"Government has taken this initiative to prevent the current catastrophe and future disaster," he added.

Chief Conservator of Forests Mohammed Shafiul Alam Chowdhury presided over the programme while Habibun Nahar, Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Secretary Ziaul Hasan ( NDC), Additional Secretary Dr Md Billal Hossain, Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat, Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan also participated in the discussion.

Environment Minister also said that to combat the bad impact of climate change they have taken various initiatives including creating nursery to ensure plantation, increasing forest resources by plantation in the fallow lands.

He also noted that taking various protective measures for example saving forest lands, which is facing extinction, and protecting environment and biodiversity, he added.

Describing governments various projects on increasing forest resources he said that currently about 1,500, 64 beneficiaries had received Tk 356, 82, 34, 522 as a part of tree plantation and also tree plantation is being implemented in new Char lands in the coastal area spanning 2,000 km.

Paying profound respect to the Father of Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Environment Minister said that he played a key role in creating tree plantation and preserving the forests.

However, the Environment Minister said that his ministry is going to plant one crore saplings as part of the celebration of Mujib Barsha.

Talking about current status of forest resources, the Environment Minister said that the current forest lands have increased to 22.37 percent with the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it will increase to 24 percent by 2025.

He urged all the officials working under Forest Department to work sincerely and also informed that currently there are about 48 areas which have been declared as 'Protective Area' he said.

The Environment Minister also distributed Tk twenty lakh cheque to seven beneficiaries of social plantation movement.





















Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Shehab Uddin said that approximately 13 million hector forest resource is being destroyed by human in every year."We massively cut off large number of tress from every corner of the world in every year despite receiving tremendous support which we call Oxygen, our life savior. Because of this merciless destruction now the Mother Nature has started taking its revenge on us," he made this comment as chief guest while speaking at the celebration of International Day of Forests 2020 titled 'Losing Precious Country's Forest and Biodiversity Resources Cause Great Damage' at the Forest Department Office on Saturday.The Environment Minister also noted that people need to work together and they must do this due to their own interests unless they will not be able to survive.He noted that government has taken a great initiative to launch mass plantation in every corner across the country by engaging people from every corner."Government has taken this initiative to prevent the current catastrophe and future disaster," he added.Chief Conservator of Forests Mohammed Shafiul Alam Chowdhury presided over the programme while Habibun Nahar, Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Secretary Ziaul Hasan ( NDC), Additional Secretary Dr Md Billal Hossain, Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat, Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan also participated in the discussion.Environment Minister also said that to combat the bad impact of climate change they have taken various initiatives including creating nursery to ensure plantation, increasing forest resources by plantation in the fallow lands.He also noted that taking various protective measures for example saving forest lands, which is facing extinction, and protecting environment and biodiversity, he added.Describing governments various projects on increasing forest resources he said that currently about 1,500, 64 beneficiaries had received Tk 356, 82, 34, 522 as a part of tree plantation and also tree plantation is being implemented in new Char lands in the coastal area spanning 2,000 km.Paying profound respect to the Father of Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Environment Minister said that he played a key role in creating tree plantation and preserving the forests.However, the Environment Minister said that his ministry is going to plant one crore saplings as part of the celebration of Mujib Barsha.Talking about current status of forest resources, the Environment Minister said that the current forest lands have increased to 22.37 percent with the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it will increase to 24 percent by 2025.He urged all the officials working under Forest Department to work sincerely and also informed that currently there are about 48 areas which have been declared as 'Protective Area' he said.The Environment Minister also distributed Tk twenty lakh cheque to seven beneficiaries of social plantation movement.