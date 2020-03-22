Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:15 AM
Wasfia Nazreen infected with COVID-19

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Country's celebrated mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and living in quarantine in Los Angeles in the US.
"Yes, I've been fighting Covid-19 but everything will be okay," said Nazreen on her Facebook page adding that "I'm posting this with the help of a friend, to share a bit of what I've been dealing with."  "I'm now in quarantine (which I was already practicing after I flew into LA) with strict measures and watch over my breathing. I'll just have to fight it out. Every day is a struggle," she wrote.     -UNB


