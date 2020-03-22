All programmes on Independence Day cancelled





The decision was taken at a meeting between President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday at the Bangabhaban, the official residence and office of the President.

In the meeting, the programme of Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak) medal distribution ceremony marking the Independence Day was also postponed due to deadly COVID-19 spread, Press Secretary to the President Jainal Abedin told journalists after the meeting.

Besides, the special session of Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), which was scheduled to sit on March 22 (Sunday) as part of the celebration of the 'Mujib Year,' the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was also postponed for the same reason.

Bangabhaban sources said the meeting decided to cancel all major programme marking the day after detection of 24 Corona infected patients and deaths of two elderly people in Dhaka.

According to the decision, the programmes of offering wreaths at the National Memorial of Savar on March 26 as part of the state and social ritual, civic reception at Bangabhaban and distribution of Independence Award will not be held this year.

From the meeting, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the people of the country to remain alert instead of being panicked due to the virus spread.



















