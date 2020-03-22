Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:15 AM
Home Back Page

All programmes on Independence Day cancelled

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

All programmes marking the celebration of the Independence Day on March 26 have been cancelled in the wake of novel Coronavirus outbreak.
The decision was taken at a meeting between President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday at the Bangabhaban, the official residence and office of the President.
In the meeting, the programme of Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak) medal distribution ceremony marking the Independence Day was also postponed due to deadly COVID-19 spread, Press Secretary to the President Jainal Abedin told journalists after the meeting.
Besides, the special session of Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament), which was scheduled to sit on March 22 (Sunday) as part of the celebration of the 'Mujib Year,' the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was also postponed for the same reason.
Bangabhaban sources said the meeting decided to cancel all major programme marking the day after detection of 24 Corona infected patients and deaths of two elderly people in Dhaka.
According to the decision, the programmes of offering wreaths at the National Memorial of Savar on March 26 as part of the state and social ritual, civic reception at Bangabhaban and distribution of Independence Award will not be held this year.
From the meeting, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the people of the country to remain alert instead of being panicked due to the virus spread.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed in Ctg road crash
Rotary Int’l Convention ’20 in Honolulu cancelled
COVID-19 test kits arrive in Ctg
Special JS session suspended
Concerted effort vital to protect forest resources: Minister
Wasfia Nazreen infected with COVID-19
All programmes on Independence Day cancelled
RAB raids markets to keep prices stable after panic buying


Latest News
Coronavirus: Spain deaths surpass 1,300
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft