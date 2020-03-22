

RAB raids markets to keep prices stable after panic buying

Directorate of National Consumer's Right Protection (DNCRP) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) also raided several markets on Saturday. DNCRP carried out raids in some super shops and also sealed two rice shops in old city.

DNCC raided market at Mirpur-11, Pallabi Moslin Bazar, Mirpur-1 Kawran Bazar, Tjgaon Nakalpara and some others spots. RAB fined a total of Tk 2250,000 from 14 shops and awarded prison sentence to five on various terms.

DNCC fined 4 rice trader and one onion trader a total of Tk 45,000 at Mirpur area. In Tejgaon area nine grosser were fined Tk 47,000, at Nakalpara nine were fined Tk 44,000 while some others were fined lower amount at some other places.

A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) team raided the capital's Jatrabari kitchen market yesterday on allegations that vendors were selling onions, potatoes and other essentials at a exorbitant price capitalizing on coronavirus panic.

RAB's Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam led the raid. RAB-1 is assisting the operation. Alam said some dishonest vendors were exploiting coronavirus panic charging higher prices for onion, potatoes and other essentials.

He said they were selling onion between Tk 70 and Tk 75 per kg in wholesale market while it was only Tk 30 to Tk 35 in last two days back.

Meanwhile, prices of essentials showed upward in the city's kitchen in the week-end as panic buying flared up as the outbreak of coronavirus hits the country. Trader said demand for commodities increased as many were buying more than they need anticipating supply disruptions. Prices of some essentials sharply increased as a result of it.

Panicked shoppers were buying everything from rice to toilet papers. Visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found, rice traders were realizing higher price for rice banking on the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Rice prices increased by up to Tk 12 per kg in three days. Miniket sold at Tk 66 per kg which was priced at Tk 54 on Wednesday. Around Tk 400 higher was charged for a 50 kg bag of rice from whole sale market to retail market.

A rice trader in Mirpur's Pirerbagh market, said he was selling Miniket rice at Tk 3,000 per sack as against Tk 2,700 four days ago and Tk 2,400 last week back for 50 kg bag "The wholesalers are selling directly to consumers at high prices. They don't have time for us now," he said.

The customers are not even bargaining, he said adding they are paying whatever prices the wholesalers are asking, said Sultan Ahmed, another rice trader in the area.

Meanwhile prices of edible oil have also soared by Tk 5 on an average. Eggs were sold at Tk 112 per dozen, up from Tk 92 a week ago. Lentil price rose to Tk 110 down from Tk 102.

DNCRP deputy secretary Monjur Mohammad Shahriar said they are conducting drives on a regular basis to control the market prices. "A total of seven teams are regulating the market prices-four from the DNCRP and three from the commerce ministry," he said. We are conducting drives at 12 kitchen markets in the capital and also at super shop to maintain prices steady, he said.



















