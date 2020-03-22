Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
Factories to remain open

Decision of a tripartite meeting

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent



A tripartite meeting of government officials, representatives of factory owners and labourers on Saturday took the decision not to close factories in the country for fear of coronavirus.
Begum Monnujan Sufian, State Minister for Labour and Employment, presided over the meeting at the Labour Bhaban in the city on Saturday.
The meeting stressed on mass awareness among the labourers and urged them to take necessary precautionary measures on their own so that they are not infected with the virus.
Begum Sufian urged different factory owners to supply essential safety gears to the labourers as a precaution.
They also noted that representatives of various factories have already distributed about one lakh posters and leaflets as part of the awareness programme inside and outside the factories.
The factory owners also urged the labourers to follow some measures on their own, those include keeping their hands clean by washing them frequently, avoid mass gatherings and not to shake hands with each other. Besides, they also informed that they have sent letters to all factories to make their labourers aware of the deadly infection.
A representative informed the participants that till date they have not received any information about labourers becoming coronavirus victims.
BKMEA President AKM Selim Osman, MP, Abdus Slam Murshidi, MP, Ministry of Trade secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Labour and Employment Ministry Secretary KM Ali Ajam and representatives of labour organizations were present at the meeting.


