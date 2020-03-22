Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:14 AM
Home Back Page

Buddhist leader  Dr Dharmasen Mohathero passes away

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020



Sarwoer Alam, executive magistrate of RAB, conducting a mobile court at Jatrabari wholesale market in the capital on Saturday and fined those selling essentials at exhorbitant prices and for storing date-expired imported fish. photo : Observer

Dr Dharmasen Mohathero, the highest Buddhist religious leader in Bangladesh, passed away at a hospital in Chattogram city on Friday night at the age of 92.
Dr Dharmasen had long been suffering from old-age complications and breathed his last at a port city hospital while undergoing treatment there, hospital and monastery sources said.
He left behind countless devotees, a large number of disciples and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Dr Dharmasen was ordained as a novice monk in 1942 and he is the author of four books. He was coronated as 12th Sangaraja, the highest abbot of Supreme Sanga Council (monastic order), in 2004.
The highest Buddhist leader was conferred with four international awards for the cause of Dhamma, humanity, peace and monastic leadership.
His mortal remains will be kept preserved at Unainpura Lankaram Monastery at Patiya upazila in Chattogram, in which he was the life-long chief.
The mortal remains will be kept preserved by placing into a casket for cremation ceremony at a convenient time.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the death of  Dharmasen.     -BSS


