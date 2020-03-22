9 traders fined in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Mar 21: Two mobile courts in Satkhira fined nine traders Tk 1.79 lakh for selling daily commodities at higher prices at Sultanpur bazaar in Sadar and Tala upazilas on Saturday.

Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner Asaduzzaman fined three traders Tk 125,000 while Tala upazila Executive Magistrate Azahar Ali fined six traders Tk 54,000.

Sources said the traders were selling daily commodities at higher prices taking advantage of panic buying triggered by the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19. The courts conducted drives from around 10:00am to 2:30pm. -UNB