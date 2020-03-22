Ctg Jubo Dal health secy held for spreading rumors on Coronavirus

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 21: Police of Panchlaish Police Station arrested a Doctor for accused in spreading the rumor on Coronavirus.

The arrestee identified as Dr Iftekhar Adnan, health secretary of Chittagong Metropolitan Jubo Dal, works in a private clinic named Medical Center in Chattogram.

Abul Kashem Bhuiyan, Officer-in-Charge of Panchlaish Police Station (OC) said, Dr Iftekhar Adnan spread the message to Facebook users through fake information audio message of 35 seconds that the people died at Chittagong Medical College Hospital with coronavirus infection.

It has a huge impact on the public and the people are terrified. We have identified Iftekhar for allegedly spreading the rumors and arrested from the city on Saturday afternoon, he added.

















