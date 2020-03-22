Three youths killed in Rajshahi road crash

RAJSHAHI, Mar 21: Three young motorcyclists were killed after collision between two motorbikes on Rajshahi-Dhaka highway in Sahabdipur area in Godagari upazila on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy, 22, of Uzanpara village in Godagari upazila, Mohammad Ali, 28, of Municipality area, and Shyamol, 23, of Kathalbaria in Poba upazila.

Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station, said the two motorbikes collided around 8pm, leaving five youths severely injured.

Locals took them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where Hridoy and Shyamol died at 10:00pm and Mohammad Ali at 11am, the OC added.

The other injured-Mosaddek Ali, 21 and Shohagh Ali, 22 are undergoing treatment.







