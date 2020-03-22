Coronavirus: DRU launches ambulance service for members





Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) has launched an ambulance services for its members and their families as Bangladesh reported second death from coronavirus (Covid-19).Deputy Minister of Water Resources Enamul Haque Shamim formally inaugurated the ambulance services at a function at the DRU auditorium on Saturday, said a press release. Journalist will be able to avail ambulance facilities equipped with staff wearing protective gear for transporting suspected coronavirus patients to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), DRU said in a statement. The DRU team will do the job in coordination with IEDCR.DRU said it took the initiative to ensure swift detection and treatment of any suspected infection among its 1,800 members and their families."Two ambulances will remain ready on the DRU premises round the clock to provide the service," the statement said. -UNB