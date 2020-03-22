Kurigram tortured journo returns home after 7-day

KURIGRAM, Mar 21: Journalist Ariful Islam Rigan, who was jailed through a mobile court earlier this month and tortured, returned home from hospital on Saturday.

Doctors released him from Kurigram General Hospital here yesterday afternoon.

A mobile court sentenced Rigan, Kurigram correspondent of online news portal Bangla Tribune, to oneyear imprisonment and fined Tk 50,000 for possession of 'liquor and hemp'.

He was granted bail on March 15 as his arrest drew huge criticism. -UNB







