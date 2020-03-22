Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:13 AM
Home News

Tearful couples cancel as virus hits Australian weddings

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Tearful couples cancel as virus hits Australian weddings

Tearful couples cancel as virus hits Australian weddings

SYDNEY, Mar 21: A cluster of 35 coronavirus cases linked to a marriage ceremony near Sydney and new government measures have hit Australia's multi-billion-dollar wedding industry and forced many tearful couples to cancel the big day.
Restrictions on gatherings of more than 100 people were announced this week in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.
Among the new rules was the stipulation that indoor events should allow at least four square metres (43 square feet) per person, while the government has advised people to stay at least one metre away from one another.
The outbreak and new rules have thrown the wedding industry -- worth around Aus$4 billion (US$2.3 billion) a year in Australia -- into limbo.
"You're not just dealing with having to cancel an event... that people have been literally dreaming and thinking non-stop about," Sydney-based wedding planner Lara Beesley told AFP on Saturday.
"It's very heartbreaking to see and there's been lots of teary phone calls."
From florists to photographers, those working in the industry were already feeling the impact as weddings were put off indefinitely, she added.
A total of 35 cases of the virus have now been traced back to the wedding south of Sydney earlier this month, health authorities said.
Groom Scott Maggs told the Sydney Morning Herald the discovery of a cluster linked to his wedding had come as a shock.
"There was no hysteria or bans on March 6, it just wasn't on the radar," he said.
Couples are being urged to consider postponing or hosting smaller events, Elise James from wedding planning agency Easy Weddings said. "We're encouraging couples to do that where safe," she said.
Australia's confirmed cases climbed to more than 900 on Saturday, with seven deaths in the country since the outbreak began.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus: What could the West learn from Asia?
‘Selfie app’ to keep track of quarantined Poles
Tearful couples cancel as virus hits Australian weddings
California lockdown: powerhouse ‘Golden State’ battles virus
RUET students invent robot Hallonik
Bangladesh Coast Guard Base Chattogram, in a drive, arrested two persons with 1,50,000 Yaba pills
Leaflets distribution for preventing corona virus outbreak
With low test rates, COVID-19 spreads in shadows: Analysis


Latest News
Coronavirus: Spain deaths surpass 1,300
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft