Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:13 AM
RUET students invent robot Hallonik

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 21: A five-member students team of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has invented 'Robot Hallonik' to mark the Mujib Borsha 2020, birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The students in 15 series of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering led by its Assistant Professor Tasnim Binte Shakhawat developed the robot for multipurpose uses of National Science and Technology Museum in Dhaka. Salient features of the robot is to welcome the visitors, enquire about them and providing them the geographical information of different countries.
Besides, the robot will also take photographs of the visitors and preserve those in its memory even if any visitor will come to the museum for the second time the robot is capable to know him or her.
RUET Vice-chancellor Prof Rafiqul Islam Sheikh unveiled the robot at its campus here today as chief guest.


