Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:13 AM
Leaflets distribution for preventing corona virus outbreak

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, Mar 21: Leaflets distribution programme has been started on Friday in the city for preventing corona virus outbreak and to make the people aware about the disease.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the distribution programme at a function in the city 29 ward as the chief guest.
Mayor Khaleque underscored the need for preventing corona virus outbreak anyhow to save the people from the catastrophe.
"As 20 persons of the country have been infected with COVID-19, there is no alternative to conduct campaign to make the people aware about the disease", he said.




He also discouraged the people to avoid all kinds of public gathering, meetings and rallies and urged them to maintain one-meter distance from one another.
Later, he distributed leaflets inscribed with how to spread corona virus and its symptoms and preventive measures.    -BSS


