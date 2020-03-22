Video
Sunday, 22 March, 2020
Thailand to close malls

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020

BANGKOK, Mar 21: Thailand announced it will close malls in the capital Bangkok as the country reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday.
Malls, except for supermarkets, will be closed for 22 days beginning March 22 to April 12 in a bid to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said in a statement.




"For malls, only the areas that sell food and goods that are used in daily life, will be open," Aswin said in a Facebook live broadcast.
Long queues and crowds of shoppers were seen at a grocery store in downtown Bangkok with their carts full of dried goods, food and medicine.
The governor asked the public not to panic and hoard goods.
"Please don't be alarmed, I guarantee that you will be able to buy food and goods sufficiently," he said.    -REUTERS



