Iran ‘frees French researcher’

PARIS, Mar 21: President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that Iran has freed a French researcher imprisoned in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US.

Macron "is happy to announce the release of Roland Marchal, imprisoned in Iran since June 2019" but he "urges the Iranian authorities to immediately free" fellow researcher Fariba Adelkhah, his office said.

France has for months demanded that Iran release Adelkhah, and her partner Marchal, who were detained last year accused of plotting against national security. -AFP









