Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:13 AM
No Delhi lockdown for now: Kejriwal

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Mar 21: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on gatherings of more than five people in the capital in a significant reduction from the previous cap on gatherings exceeding 50 people in the wake of coronaivrus spread in the country. He also cautioned that a lockdown could be considered in future if the situation demands.
Kejriwal announced pension, free ration and food for the poor among the government's new steps as he stopped short of announcing a locked down in the national capital.   "Corona restrictions causing terrible financial stress to poor. Following decisions taken to provide them relief- 1. Rs 4000- 5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by 7 Apr 2. Free rations, with 50% more quantity than normal entitlements, to 72 lakh beneficiaries (sic)," Kejriwal posted on Twitter.
Kejriwal also said the government has decided to ban all gatherings of more than five people in the national capital, down from the earlier restriction on the assembly of more than 20 people.    -HT


