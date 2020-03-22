Germany eyes nationwide curfew as coronavirus cases rise to 16,662





Angela Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor would hold talks with regional leaders on Sunday to judge whether the nation had complied with official guidance to stay at home and avoid crowds.

Germany has suffered just 31 fatalities from COVID-19 thanks to early testing for the flu-like illness, so far avoiding the fate of countries that have been harder hit such Italy, which now has the highest death toll in the world.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen by 2,705 within a day to reach 16,662, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday. It said a total of 47 people had died after testing positive, an increase of 16 from a tally of 31 published on Friday.

But with the number of German cases jumping overnight by 2,958 to 13,957, the pandemic has now entered an exponential phase that, if unchecked, could infect as many as 10 million people within three months, health officials say.

Under Germany's federal system, Merkel can't impose a nationwide curfew as this would be a matter for state and local government.

Pre-empting Sunday's crisis meeting, Bavaria, Germany's biggest state covering about a fifth of the country, said on Friday it would impose general restrictions on going out for two weeks from midnight. -REUTERS





















