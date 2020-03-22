Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home Foreign News

China berates ‘lying’ Pompeo as US presses on pandemic

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

WASHINGTON, Mar 21: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday demanded that China share more data on the novel coronavirus as Beijing angrily accused him of lying and said Washington was trying to shift blame.
It was the latest clash in an escalating feud between the two powers over the global COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected in the Chinese metropolis Wuhan but has now infected more than 250,000 people worldwide and hobbled life in the West.
Pompeo -- who, like President Donald Trump, has enraged Beijing by speaking of the "Chinese virus" -- said Beijing had a "special obligation" to scientists due to its early knowledge of the illness.
"This is not about retribution," Pompeo told reporters at the White House.
"We need to make sure that even today, the data sets that are available to every country, including data sets that are made available to the Chinese Communist Party, are made available to the whole world. It's an imperative to keep people safe."
In an interview earlier with Fox News, Pompeo said China "wasted valuable days" after identifying the novel coronavirus by letting "hundreds of thousands" leave Wuhan to places including Italy -- which has surpassed China as the country with the highest death toll.
"The Chinese Communist Party didn't get it right and put countless lives at risk as a result of that," Pompeo said.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying voiced anger over Pompeo's claim of hundreds of thousands leaving Wuhan, writing in English: "Stop lying through your teeth!"
"As WHO experts said, China's efforts averted hundreds of thousands of infection cases," she   tweeted.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thailand to close malls
US tests hypersonic missile
Iran ‘frees French researcher’
Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus
No Delhi lockdown for now: Kejriwal
N Korea fires two ‘ballistic missiles’ into sea
Germany eyes nationwide curfew as coronavirus cases rise to 16,662
Warning of long battle as Africa’s virus numbers rise


Latest News
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Garment factories will remain open despite coronavirus threat
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft