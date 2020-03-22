Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 March, 2020, 10:12 AM
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: One in five Americans ordered to stay  at home

Published : Sunday, 22 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

WASHINGTON, Mar 21: A number of US states have ordered shutdowns with one in five Americans soon set to be under a "stay at home" order.  Connecticut and New Jersey are joining Illinois and California in ordering residents to stay at home in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.
New York State has ordered non-essential businesses to close. The virus has claimed nearly 230 lives in the US and infected more than 18,500 people. Globally more than 275,000 patients have tested positive for the respiratory illness and more than 11,000 have died. A ban on non-essential travel across the US-Canada border came into effect overnight.
On Friday, Connecticut, Illinois and New York state announced measures directing tens of millions of people to stay at home. The restrictions order most workplaces to close and require residents to remain inside except for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.
In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo restricted public gatherings and ordered all "non-essential workers" to stay at home. The measures come as confirmed coronavirus cases in New York reached 7,000 - the highest of any US state.
Late on Friday, President Trump declared a major disaster in New York state, a move which will release federal funding.  New York and the neighbouring states of New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania also issued a joint order on Friday for the closure of all "personal care" businesses, such as hair and nail salons and piercing and tattoo parlours.
All outdoor team sports such as basketball games are also banned under the measures, which take effect on Sunday night. The announcement comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a similar order, telling all residents to stay at home. He estimated more than half of the 40 million people in his state would contract Covid-19 in just the next two months.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thailand to close malls
US tests hypersonic missile
Iran ‘frees French researcher’
Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus
No Delhi lockdown for now: Kejriwal
N Korea fires two ‘ballistic missiles’ into sea
Germany eyes nationwide curfew as coronavirus cases rise to 16,662
Warning of long battle as Africa’s virus numbers rise


Latest News
WHO spurns DSCC mayor’s claim over lockdown
Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 793 in a day
Ctg road accident: death toll climbs to 15
Dybala, girlfriend test positive for coronavirus
AL candidate Umme Kulsum Smrity wins Gaibandha-3 by-polls
AL candidate Amirul Alam Milon elected in Bagerhat-4 by-polls
Nearly one billion people confined to homes globally to curb virus
12 killed in Chattogram road accident
Bangladesh-Ireland seven-match series postponed
Garment factories will remain open despite coronavirus threat
Most Read News
How to reduce the spread of coronavirus
Administrative laws to ensure the right to a better city
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 2nd death
PM casts vote at Dhaka City College centre
Coronavirus: Italy records 627 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus: WHO suggests total or partial lockdown in Bangladesh
Global death toll climbs to 11,398
Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries
Coronavirus: Mirpur building put on lockdown
When ‘killing is a solution’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft