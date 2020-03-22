European stocks rise, but Wall Street slumps

LONDON, March 21: European sto­ck markets pushed hig­her on Friday at the end of another volatile week as the ECB unleashed fresh stimulus to boost the economy as coronavirus grips the continent, but Wall Street slumped as New York was placed under quarantine.

In the eurozone, markets jumped after the European Central Bank and EU took unprecedented measures to prop up their economies as confinement measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus causes massive disruptions to businesses. Paris ended the day with a gain of 5pc and Frankfurt nearly 4pc.

London's stock market won only 0.8pc as an anticipated new UK state stimulus plan failed to materialise. -AFP